LaFAYETTE — Like flooding after heavy rains, residents who rely on Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority are becoming accustomed to steadily rising water rates.
For the second year in a row the WCWSA board of directors approved rate hikes: about 36 percent last year and about 26 percent beginning Aug. 1.
Not only did last year’s rate increase boost the base rate, it also eliminated WCWSA not charging for the first 1,000 gallons of metered water.
A recent notice to customers states:
“The Walker County Water & Sewerage Authority Board of Directors made the unanimous decision to increase water and sewer rates at its June 12, 2018 meeting, declaring the rate hike is necessary to address the increased cost in operations.”
A little more than a year ago, a source well tested positive for E. coli. The test was positive before the water exited the filtration and treatment — tainted water was not delivered to customers — but that positive test required a boil-water notice being issued to comply with Georgia Environmental Protection Division regulations.
To remove the boil-water advisory the county leased two portable filtration units — each the size of a tractor-trailer — at a combined monthly expense of $60,000.
When it was found that the system’s filtration equipment was in such poor condition as to make its repair unfeasible, the mobile units viewed as a short-term fix ended up costing rate payers more than $820,000 since June 2017.
Early this year, Commissioner Shannon Whitfield said an engineering firm had been hired to develop a plan to upgrade the treatment plant on Lee Clarkson Road, a process that might take “10 months or so” and could cost $10 million.
A major reason making modernization of the treatment plant necessary is that it was designed to treat clear, well water, the original source of the system’s water supply. The plant was not set up to handle ground water that carried sediment. It was surface water making its way to the incoming treatment plant that led to the EPD order.
The commissioner had been in office a short time before learning that the northern end of the county had an old and decaying sewer system.