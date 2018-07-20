MARIETTA — A Mableton mother is being charged with concealing her newborn son’s death after authorities found the infant’s body in the freezer of her home, according to an arrest warrant.
Carol J. Sautter-Williams gave birth to the boy sometime between June 7 and 11, according to the June 26 warrant taken out by Cobb police.
After the infant died from unknown causes, Sautter-Williams allegedly did not report the death to either law enforcement, medical personnel or other authorities — instead sending text messages to multiple people, including photos of the deceased, the warrant states.
The pictures showed the infant still had a portion of umbilical cord attached and that the placenta was also birthed, according to the warrant, which also said Sautter-Williams had made admissions to non-law enforcement personnel that she had placed the child in the home’s freezer.
A possible cause of death was not listed in the warrant.