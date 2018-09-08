LaFAYETTE — On the 17th anniversary of the horrendous terrorist attack on our nation, Walker County will hold a public 9/11 Remembrance Service on the steps on the Walker County Courthouse in LaFayette.
The service, led by Walker County Emergency Services, begins at 8:30 a.m. and includes the ringing of a bell at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. to signify the moments when two hijacked planes crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Students from LaFayette High School’s JROTC and chorus programs will be participating in the program, along with Walker County Fire Chief and Emergency Management Director Blake Hodge, LaFayette Fire Services and Emergency Management Director Stacy Meeks and Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.