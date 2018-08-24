ROSSVILLE — Walker County detectives have arrested and charged Steven Lewis Whittaker, 58, with murder in the stabbing death of Lebron Hankins Jr. Friday night, Aug. 17, on Rogers Road in Rossville.
According to a preliminary autopsy report from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Hankins had over 50 stab and cut wounds on his head, neck, chest and arms. The autopsy also revealed that Hankins was strangled and sustained a broken neck and a crushed larynx.
Whittaker told investigators that he and Hankins were childhood friends and had gotten into an argument after drinking beer and bourbon at Hankins house. He said that Hankins attacked him and that he fought Hankins off to save himself.