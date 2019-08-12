A Walker County sheriff’s deputy was shot during the patrol dispatch response to a Rossville domestic call on Sunday night, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.
The shooting occurred slightly before 9:30 p.m. when officers were called to the scene about an unwanted party at the residence off Claire Street.
When deputies arrived, the man was sitting on the porch, according to the sheriff. A Walker County deputy spoke with the man but 47-year-old Sherman Travis Thomas told the deputy to leave before suddenly brandishing his weapon and opening fire upon him.
As two deputies retreated for cover they also returned fire one was shot in the leg during the exchange, the Walker County sheriff said.
The suspect was shot multiple times.
Both the deputy and Thomas were both immediately transported to Erlanger Hospital for treatment. The deputy was released from the hospital early Monday. After undergoing surgery, the suspect remains in critical condition, according to the sheriff. As in all deputy-related shootings, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations was called in to investigate, he said.