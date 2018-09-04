SUMMERVILLE — It looks like Trion voters will get a chance to vote on Sunday beer sales and liquor-by-the-drink.
Last Thursday at a town council work session, Trion’s Mayor Larry Stansell asked council members if they would put those ideas to a public vote in November. Chattooga County voters approved the same policies in a referendum earlier this year.
Currently, there are only two businesses in the city which sell alcohol, but that number would be increased to three if the city annexes four acres of property as planned.
“It would be a terrible economic blow to that business owner if everybody else can sell beer on Sunday and he can’t,” Stansell said.
Under the plan approved by county voters, beer can be sold at designated hours on Sunday. Liquor could be sold by the drink Monday through Saturday at designated hours. No liquor would be sold on Sundays.