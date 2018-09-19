CUMBERLAND — Though the Atlanta Braves cannot clench a playoff spot today, the organization’s arrival into Cobb County has brought in magic numbers of an economic variety. A new fiscal report claims the Braves’ arrival and resulting development since will bring an $18.9 million annual average fiscal impact to Cobb over the next two decades.
Of that number, the county is expected to reap $4 million in revenue over expenses, while new revenues to Cobb County Schools would bring in an additional $14.9 million per year.
The data comes from a fiscal impact study conducted by the Georgia Tech Center for Economic Development Research, which was presented Tuesday by the Cobb Chamber of Commerce and SelectCobb at an invitation-only event held at Comcast on Circle 75 Parkway, which stands next to the stadium.
In addition to the stadium, the study takes into account The Battery Atlanta — the mixed-use development owned by the Braves and the resulting “halo effect” on the county attributed to the arrival of the Braves developments.
Cobb County’s average annual costs associated with SunTrust Park total $9.5 million. Of that, $6.4 million comes from the county’s general fund to pay a portion of the stadium, while an annual average of $1.4 million goes toward the stadium’s Capital Maintenance Fund. Infrastructure and operational costs make up the rest.
New county revenue from property and sales/hotel taxes generated by activity directly to SunTrust Park is estimated to average $2.1 million annually from SunTrust Park alone, leaving about $7.4 million a year in expenses not recouped.
But combined with new property taxes, sales and hotel taxes and other government revenues resulting from the Battery, and additional revenues from development and economic growth in Cobb attributed to the Braves’ arrival, the county comes out ahead of its expenses, resulting in a positive annual fiscal impact of $4 million over the next 20 years, according to the report.