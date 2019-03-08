MARIETTA — A Nigerian national living in Smyrna has been sentenced for committing fraud in connection to a phishing scheme that he used to trick school districts around the country into giving up tax info about their employees.
Olukayode Ibrahim Lawal was indicted in May and pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in December, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Lawal was sentenced in federal court in Connecticut Monday to 10 months of prison, but will be released on time served, having been in custody since his arrest in May, according to the DOJ.
Lawal, currently in custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, will be deported to Nigeria, according to the DOJ. He entered the U.S. in November 2016 and was scheduled to depart on Dec. 1, 2016, but failed to do so, according to the DOJ.
Lawal was accused of emailing an employee of the Groton Public School District in Connecticut in March 2017, asking for W-2 tax information for all district employees, according to the indictment.
He used an email address that made it appear as if he was also an employee of the school district. Lawal received tax information for about 1,300 district employees, and after it was sent to him, about 100 suspicious tax forms were filed electronically with the IRS in the names of some of the district’s employees, according to federal investigators.
The tax returns claimed a total of $491,737 — three of the returns were processed and $23,543 was electronically deposited into various bank accounts, according to the DOJ.
Federal investigators accused Lawal of controlling or using email accounts involved in the scheme as well as using the information obtained fraudulently for personal gain.