The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the 1.9 magnitude earthquake was reported Wednesday night in Walker Counter near Villanow, less than 90 miles from Atlanta. A 2.4 earthquake was registered in June near Macon, and another earthquake of similar strength was reported in northeast Georgia in January.
The newspaper says the increase in reported earthquakes is a reflection of better equipment for measuring seismic activity. The National Earthquake Information Center records about 55 earthquakes per day.