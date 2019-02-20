The panel’s 9-4 vote came after Senate Minority Leader Steve Henson (D-Stone Mountain) sought to open up the bill’s Medicaid waiver request to cover more Georgians.
Sen. Chuck Hufstetler (R-Rome) voted to approve the bill.
Henson’s bid to amend Senate Bill 106, though, was not allowed by committee Chairman Ben Watson (R-Savannah).
During the hour-long hearing, no one spoke against the bill’s broad purpose — to cover more Georgians. The state has one of the highest rates of people without health coverage in the nation.
The biggest conflict, though, centered on two sets of percentages.
Full Medicaid expansion, as called for under the Affordable Care Act, would cover people up to 138 percent of the federal poverty rate, and the federal government has pledged to provide 90 percent of the cost for these newly eligible members.
Kemp’s bill would allow a Medicaid waiver of up to 100 percent of poverty — roughly $12,500 of income for an individual.
Federal health officials have not allowed the 90 percent match if a state requests the lower eligibility limit.
So at 100 percent of poverty, the state presumably would be in line for its regular Medicaid match, which in Georgia would be 67 percent.
Henson said that because of those restrictions, the legislation would cost Georgia more money and cover fewer people than full expansion, which he has proposed under Senate Bill 36. He said the Kemp waiver bill had been “rushed through,” with much more time spent on studying legislation to improve rural broadband.
Georgia Health News, a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, tracks state medical issues on its website georgiahealthnews.com.