CALHOUN — A preliminary report on the fatal crash of a small airplane in Gordon County is expected to be released sometime early next week, according to Keith Holloway, a media relations member of the National Transportation Safety Board.
Holloway said an NTSB investigator was on the scene of the crash, in a field near a residential neighborhood on Spencer Drive, on Saturday, examining the site and documenting the aircraft. The plane is being moved to a secure facility for further examination by the NTSB investigator, he added.
The report will not state a cause of the crash, rather it will just give factual information documented by the investigator, Holloway continued. It will look at the pilot’s flight record, medical history and flight certification, he added.
According to Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen, an Innovator experimental plane, being flown by 63-year-old Richard Hogan of Dawsonville, crashed in a field south of Calhoun at 3:45 p.m. Saturday. The plan was an amateur-built aircraft. Hogan was the only person in the plane at the time of the crash.
The FAA is working with the NTSB to determine the cause of the crash, Bergen said.
Hogan’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab in Atlanta for further examination and a ruling on the official cause of death, according to Gordon County Deputy Coroner Christy Nicholson.
Nicholson pronounced Hogan dead on the scene of the crash at 4:32 p.m. But Hogan died upon impact from multiple blunt force trauma injuries, she said.
Spencer Lahr, The Calhoun Times
Canadian woman killed while crossing Ga. 53
CALHOUN — A Canadian woman died from injuries sustained when she was struck by a vehicle while crossing Ga. 53 in Calhoun around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The woman and her husband were walking across the road, not using a crosswalk, when the vehicle struck her. She was taken to Advent Health Gordon immediately where she died, according to Calhoun Police Chief Tony Pyle. The department's investigation of the incident has yet to be completed.
Pyle said the couple was from Canada and were traveling to Florida. They were staying in a hotel off of Ga. 53 for the night and planned to continue their travels Thursday morning. Pyle said they had just finished eating dinner at the Applebee's and were walking back to their hotel when the woman was struck.
Pyle said the husband was distraught and didn't give many personal details.
The name of the victim and her husband have yet to be released. Pyle said an accident report would be released as soon as the CPD completed their investigation.