CEDARTOWN - Students at Westside Elementary and Cedartown High School didn't make it into class Wednesday morning after a power outage and lack of air conditioning saw officials closing down the two campuses.
Polk School District Superintendent Laurie Atkins said the power outage was caused by equipment failures, and crews from Rome were brought down to make repairs. Students from the pair of campuses were either driven home on buses, or picked up by parents who were notified after the power failure.
Atkins added that everyone was picked up before the mid-morning hours.
"We apologize for the inconvenience, but the well-being and safety of our students is our number one priority," Atkins said.
Students are expected back at campus on today, unless otherwise noted.