Despite beginning much earlier this year, the Polk County Fair launched on Tuesday night as hundreds of citizens gathered for thrilling rides, passionate entertainment acts, and guilty pleasures in the form of fair food for the debut.
Locals can still visit from 5 until 10 p.m. on Thursday and 5 p.m. through 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Polk County Fairgrounds — off Ga. 278 next to the Cedartown Bypass.
This year's fair makes history by continuing through Sunday at 1 p.m. Standard admission is $5 for adults, $3 for children, and free for youth under 5.
As always, discounts are being offered to various groups each night. Church-goers who bring a bulletin can receive $1 off Wednesday night, Thursday night offers senior citizens free admission, Friday offers a $1 discount to first responders, and Saturday sees $1 off for veterans.
“It looks about the same as last year, so it's pretty good. I like it,” returning visitor Nytie Govern said. “Also, there are bunnies, so that's always great.”
Entertainment was offered on and off rides. The Cedartown Performing Arts Center prepared several dance segments, and bands Bennie Gray and the Trailer Park Cowboys, Scarlet Wool, Rock Root Revival, Redneck Romeos and Elvis are all slated to appear throughout the week.