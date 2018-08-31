LaFAYETTE — The case against a Walker County woman who was charged with making a false 911 call — which led to a deputy shooting a man to death — has been dropped, but may be picked up in superior court.
On New Year’s Day, police say, Dorothy Gass lied to a 911 dispatcher, resulting in the fatal shooting by Walker County Deputy John Chandler of Mark Parkinson, 65, the father of Gass’s daughter-in-law. The GBI investigated the case and charges were brought against Gass.
However, the charge against Gass was dropped on June 13.
A grand jury is scheduled to hear evidence in the case on Sept. 4 to decide whether to indict Deputy Chandler in Parkinson’s death.
The outgoing state solicitor said the area District Attorney could pursue charges.