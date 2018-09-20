The utility, also known as MEAG, is a nonprofit, statewide generation and transmission organization which provides electricity to its 49-member communities, including Marietta and Acworth.
It is one of two utility companies with ownership stakes in Plant Vogtle that must vote by Monday to move forward on the project.
No vote was taken at MEAG’s regularly scheduled meeting Thursday morning, according to director of government and corporate affairs Paul Warfel.
“There’s a reasonable expectation that we’ll meet very early next week,” said Marietta Mayor Steve Tumlin, who sits on MEAG’s board.
Tumlin said that as of Thursday afternoon, no board meeting had been set.
The other utility company with ownership stakes in Plant Vogtle that has yet to vote is Oglethorpe Power, which supplies electricity to 39 of Georgia’s 41 electric membership corporations, including Cobb EMC, although Cobb EMC is not participating in the Plant Vogtle expansion.
The plant’s largest owner at 45.7 percent, Georgia Power, has already voted in favor. Both Oglethorpe and MEAG must vote yes in order for it to move forward, as 90 percent of the reactors’ ownership must vote in favor of doing so — Oglethorpe’s share is 30 percent, MEAG’s is 22.7 percent.
One reason for MEAG’s delay on the vote, Tumlin said, are the pending lawsuits involving the Jacksonville, Florida-based utility company Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA).
In 2008, MEAG entered into an agreement with JEA, under which JEA would get a certain amount of energy for the first 20 years of the plant’s operation in exchange for paying toward construction costs and their share of power.
The first new reactor was then expected to open in 2016, but work is still underway and costs are rising. In a court document filed Sept. 11 in Duvall County, Florida, JEA argued it should be able to get out of the contract it signed with MEAG.
The same day JEA filed suit against MEAG in Florida, MEAG filed suit against JEA in U.S. District Court, accusing JEA of breaching its contract.