CARTERSVILLE -- A Lithia Springs man who reportedly got trapped in a closed Bartow County business and called 911 for rescue was in jail Tuesday on a criminal charge.
According to Cartersville Police Department and Bartow County Jail records:
Bartow 911 got a call at around 1 p.m. Sunday from a man saying he needed help but didn't know where he was. The caller was "uncooperative" but when they pinged the location of his phone to an area near the downtown district he said he was possibly in a tire shop.
Police checked Salgado Tire, 504 N. Tennessee St., and found the back door cracked ajar. The officer yelled into the building and got a response, "Help me, I'm trapped." There were tires blocking the door, which had to be forced open, and Nathaniel Seth King, 30, of a Lithonia address was found under a rack of tires.
King told officers someone had been chasing him and he ran into the building to hide but the tires fell on him. The owner, however, said the building had been locked and he had put the tires in front of the rear door for extra security.
King was arrested and charged with misdemeanor criminal trespass, damage to property.