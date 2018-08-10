MARIETTA — The man accused of causing the head-on collision that killed a Cobb elementary school teacher and a rising North Cobb High School senior last month has been arrested and charged with speeding and driving under the influence of drugs, jail records show.
Braden Price, 20, was arrested in Acworth on Wednesday afternoon, jail records show.
Police say Price was driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla at least 78 mph along Mars Hill Road July 22 when he crossed into the oncoming lane and struck an SUV driven by Allison Carroll, a third grade teacher at Dowell Elementary School.
Carroll, 24, who was to marry her college sweetheart just two months later, was killed in the collision. Also killed in the wreck was Ashley Bratton, a 17-year-old set to start her senior year at North Cobb High.
Bratton was seated in the backseat of the Corolla, according to police. A third teenage passenger was injured.
Price was speeding and lost control on the wet two-lane road, crossed the double yellow line and slammed into Carroll’s SUV. After the collision, Price allegedly admitted to officers he had smoked “just a few” joints before getting behind the wheel, his warrant states.