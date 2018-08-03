MARIETTA — Marietta police have a suspect in custody they say broke into several vehicles at Six Flags White Water over the weekend.
Police were first called to the Marietta water park at about 6 p.m. Saturday, took multiple reports from visitors who reported their cars were broken into and issued a call for nearby officers to be on the lookout for the suspects, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta police.
Police tracked one of the stolen items to a vehicle but once they approached the vehicle fled “at a high rate of speed.” After jumping a few curbs the tires flattened and the suspects jumped out of the vehicle.
While tracking the suspects, police found a bag with multiple items reported stolen from White Water, McPhilamy said.
Eventually, a K-9 led officers to 39-year-old Michael Hoosier, of Stone Mountain.
Police then searched the vehicle Hoosier abandoned and an address on Allgood Road, which led to the discovery of stolen items from numerous other open cases in both Marietta and Cobb, including multiple firearms, McPhilamy said.