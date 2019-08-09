Gone are the days of white, Protestant, affluent Americans taking children from Native American reservations and dressing them up to look and act just like them.
But although this country has come a long way in how it treats children it is trying to "save," more can certainly be done for the greater good of families as a whole.
Such was the general message of Floyd County Juvenile Court Judge Greg Price during his slide presentation "New Directions in Georgia Child Welfare Law" to the Rome Exchange Club Friday at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds.
Price, who grew up in the low-income Olmstead Housing projects in Augusta, began by recognizing that the Exchange Club was the perfect audience for his talk since they have been helping families touched by child abuse through their Family Resource Center for the past 30 years.
"I look at each of you as a partner to the juvenile court," said Price, who is the state's only elected juvenile judge. "This topic is obviously close to all of your hearts."
Price — a former teacher, scout leader, guardian ad litem for children and an attorney for children — highlighted the history of how children caught in unfortunate circumstances have been treated over the years and how certain pieces of legislation have steadily offered more rights and protections for those children.
"There started to be a shift and the shift was we started to recognize that children were actually citizens," said the former professional musician. "They are not chattel. They are not assets of the state and they have certain rights."
A federal statute was passed in the mid-1900s that finally prevented states from taking children away from their parents unless there was a judicial finding that the child would be better off in the custody of an outside caretaker.
"The states were no longer the 'big daddy' that had control," he said, adding that states became compliant when the federal government offered foster care funds. "That worked great. People started getting money, states started bringing kids in and getting the judge to rule. That started getting more and more kids into foster care and that's good because it was helping them."
But then more and more children were ending up in foster care and staying there. There weren't enough services to help families mend and re-unite.
It wasn't until the passage of the Adoption and Safe Families Act in 1997 that set time limits on how long a child could remain in the custody of the state Division of Family and Children Services that the rights and protection of children began moving toward where it is today.
This also prevented extensive juvenile detentions after it was discovered that locking teenagers up was costing Georgia about $5 million per year.
The 2014 Juvenile Code called for curtailing detention of non-violent juvenile offenders, providing a court-appointed attorney for indigent parents, defining "abuse," mandating judicial review of children in DFCS custody past age 18, providing that a child is entitled to an attorney and to be present in court and setting out a specific set of factors to direct the court in deciding "best interest" of the child.
This has increased the workload of juvenile judges, however.
"The code now has a list of about 20 factors that judges have to go through to decide whether or not what's happening is in the best interest of the child or not," he said. "My case calendar went from hearing about 60 or 75 cases a month in 2012 to about 250 cases a month now."
In 2019, there have been some major legislative changes on both the state and federal levels, he said.
"These are good changes," he added, explaining that there are now mandated methods of avoiding the removal of children to foster care and pro-active, non-judicial actions to avoid judicial interventions.
House Bill 543, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Efstration (R-Dacula), provides procedures for a court to adjudicate an individual to be an equitable caregiver of a child. An equitable caregiver has standing so a court may establish parental rights and responsibilities for that person, including custody or visitation.
House Bill 472, sponsored by Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta), requires the court to consider whether there are "reasonable alternatives" to the removal and placement of a child in foster care.
Price said he is encouraged by statistics showing that there are now 40% more children exiting foster care than going into it with 60 entering foster care and 98 leaving it so far this year. In 2013, there were 211 children entering foster care and only 158 leaving it.
Also, the overall Floyd foster care population has dropped by nearly 50% since 2015, he said.
"There still exists a problem," he stressed. "The length of time in foster care is still at 33% for those being held for 25 or more months."
Price concluded his presentation by encouraging everyone to continue to work for the good of families.
"These are not just 'FDCS' children," he said. "They are our community's children. They are our future police officers, teachers, business leaders, Exchange Club members and perhaps our next juvenile court judges."