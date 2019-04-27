LAS VEGAS — A recent opinion by the U.S. Justice Department has put a handful of states in danger of losing at least $220 million in annual lottery profits that they use to fund college scholarships, senior citizen services and a variety of other programs.
The combined figure does not include proceeds from Georgia's online lotto sales. Neither the state's lottery agency nor the governor's office provided responsive information after repeated requests.
The internet is crucial for the lotteries.
The states are anxiously waiting on a clarification from the Justice Department about its opinion that, if strictly interpreted, would outlaw lottery tickets sold online and prohibit all lottery-related activities that use the internet. Legal experts say Powerball and Mega Millions are at risk if the opinion is read to the letter, which would cost the states billions.
The uncertainty was created by an opinion on a 1960s law enacted to crack down on the mob.
Congress enacted the Wire Act in 1961 to target the mob's gambling activities by prohibiting wagering across state lines. Decades later and with the internet ruling everyone's lives, New York and Illinois asked the Obama administration whether selling lottery tickets online violated the law.
The department in 2011 concluded that online gambling within states that does not involve sporting events would not break the law. But the agency changed its mind in November, explaining in a written opinion that the law applies to any form of gambling that crosses state lines.
A federal judge gave the agency until late April to clarify. The Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday that it's still reviewing whether the Wire Act applies to state lotteries and their vendors, and will not prosecute them for operating their lotteries while the review continues.
The differing opinions left state lottery officials puzzled.
Seven states now sell lottery tickets online and others offer residents internet-based lottery subscription services. They are fearful that those lottery games are now illegal under the opinion. States with online sports betting believe their sportsbooks can continue operating because the betting doesn't cross state lines.
When state lotteries use the internet to transmit data for online ticket sales, the network signal can cross state lines, and games that are played in multiple states, like Powerball and Mega Millions, transmit data to a central database out of state, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.
"It's like trying to run a business and not knowing the rules about it," said David Gale, the association's executive director. "That clarity is the important thing to us now as far as the DOJ issue goes."
The internet is crucial for the lotteries.
The states are anxiously waiting on a clarification from the Justice Department about its opinion that, if strictly interpreted, would outlaw lottery tickets sold online and prohibit all lottery-related activities that use the internet. Legal experts say Powerball and Mega Millions are at risk if the opinion is read to the letter, which would cost the states billions.
The uncertainty was created by an opinion on a 1960s law enacted to crack down on the mob.
Congress enacted the Wire Act in 1961 to target the mob's gambling activities by prohibiting wagering across state lines. Decades later and with the internet ruling everyone's lives, New York and Illinois asked the Obama administration whether selling lottery tickets online violated the law.
The department in 2011 concluded that online gambling within states that does not involve sporting events would not break the law. But the agency changed its mind in November, explaining in a written opinion that the law applies to any form of gambling that crosses state lines.
A federal judge gave the agency until late April to clarify. The Justice Department said in a court filing Thursday that it's still reviewing whether the Wire Act applies to state lotteries and their vendors, and will not prosecute them for operating their lotteries while the review continues.
The differing opinions left state lottery officials puzzled.
Seven states now sell lottery tickets online and others offer residents internet-based lottery subscription services. They are fearful that those lottery games are now illegal under the opinion. States with online sports betting believe their sportsbooks can continue operating because the betting doesn't cross state lines.
When state lotteries use the internet to transmit data for online ticket sales, the network signal can cross state lines, and games that are played in multiple states, like Powerball and Mega Millions, transmit data to a central database out of state, according to the North American Association of State and Provincial Lotteries.
"It's like trying to run a business and not knowing the rules about it," said David Gale, the association's executive director. "That clarity is the important thing to us now as far as the DOJ issue goes."