MARIETTA — Three Marietta football players who were ruled ineligible by the Georgia High School Association are allowed to play football — for now.
Cobb County Superior Court Senior Judge Conley Ingram has ruled the players were not given due process by the GHSA.
Ingram also said in the order, signed on Tuesday, the players must each get an individual appeal hearing in front of the GHSA, and they are allowed to play until that time.
Whether Marietta administrators decide to let them play is another matter — if they play and go on to lose their appeals, the Blue Devils could have to forfeit any games they play in.
In the order, Conley wrote the “(players) were not afforded fundamental fairness, due process or equal protection under the law, because while Marietta High School has been afforded notice and the opportunity to be heard regarding their violations of the GHSA by-law, no such rights have been extended to the (players).
The students — Rashad Torrence, Dawson Ellington and Jalen Hardy — were ruled ineligible to play by the GHSA in July after an investigation into their transfers to the district.
The team was forced to vacate last year’s eight wins after it was discovered juniors Torrence and Ellington, two highly rated college prospects, lived outside Marietta city limits and that paperwork filed by the district on their behalf contained errors.