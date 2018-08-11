This Monday, Aug. 6, 2018 photo released by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office shows Steven Lamar Foster, Democratic candidate for Congress in Georgia's 14th District. Foster was jailed Monday after a jury in Dalton, Ga., convicted him of driving under the influence. He is scheduled to be sentenced Monday, Aug. 13. Foster is challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in the November election. (Whitfield County Sheriff's Office via AP)