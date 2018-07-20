CEDARTOWN — It’s time for the fun to start at the annual Homespun festival, as vendors from near and far continue setting up in Seaborn Jones Park in Rockmart and the surrounding area.
On Saturday, the day kicks off with breakfast at the Rockmart First United Methodist Church and the annual Homespun 5K race, then at 10 a.m. the annual Homespun Parade launches the day with floats and vehicles from all around the area. This year’s grand marshals are former Aragon mayors Ken Suffridge and Larry Pittman.
Saturday’s entertainment schedule starts at 10:40 a.m. with Ballet Garden, followed by 11:15 a.m. performance by Andrew Weaver, then Hollow Mountain after and at 12:50 p.m. Somewhere in Between.
For a short break in the schedule, sponsors will be given a big thanks and then the annual Rotary Club Duck Race launches in Euharlee Creek at 2 p.m.
A variety of vendors are on site selling arts and crafts, food and much more.