ROCKMART — The final touches are being made to this year’s Homespun Festival coming up this Friday and Saturday in Rockmart, and there’s a lot of fun in store for local residents and visitors alike.
Starting on Friday at 5 p.m., a line-up of local and area talent, plus plenty of vendors will be set up and waiting for participants to come enjoy the tw0-day event.
That includes a full day of events planned for Saturday as Chamber Executive Director Blair Elrod works with the Homespun committee to wrap up the last items they have to complete before gates open later this week.
And part of those plans includes the annual fireworks show to wrap up the 41st Homespun Festival. They’ll kick off late Saturday evening once the sun is down over downtown Rockmart.
Opening the Homespun Festival this year is Jeremy and Krista Wilkes with a 30 minute show at 5:30 p.m., along with a 7:30 p.m. performance by Mercy Rises.
Heirborn wraps up Friday night’s entertainment with an hour show in Seaborn Jones Park.
On Saturday, performances from Ballet Garden, Blainey Freeman, Somewhere in Between, Taylor Cromer, Dalton Dover, Rooster, the Wilson Brothers, Them Mixon Boys, August Waters and Redneck Romeos are all planned. Redneck Romeos will wrap up the festival before fireworks to follow after dark.
The annual Duck Race put on by the Rotary Club is scheduled for 2 p.m. Those who want to make a donation to have a duck to race can do so before the race by asking a Rotary Club member.