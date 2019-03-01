Here’s a look at what’s happening in other parts of North Georgia:
Heroes honored
LaFAYETTE — Area law enforcement appreciation continued Thursday as the Rossville Exchange Club honored five area officers and treated over 60 to BBQ appreciation lunches at the Rossville Civic Center.
Hamilton County Chief Deputy Austin Garrett addressed the luncheon attendees, then turned his attention to the three leaders and recipients of the 2019 Officer of the Year awards, reading the letters of nomination for each, describing their service or heroic actions for which they were nominated, and then presenting each officer with his award.
The first Officer of the Year was Cpl. Aaron Cantrell of the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Department. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“On Oct. 23, 2018, Cpl. Cantrell was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident with entrapment. The passenger of the vehicle was partially entrapped in the vehicle, and the vehicle was on fire. As Cpl. Cantrell pulled up, EMS was on the scene but had not yet acted. Cpl. Cantrell selflessly approached the vehicle, with flames inside the passenger compartment, and pulled the passenger to safety. Had Cpl. Cantrell failed to act, this passenger would have been burnt worse and even possibly died. Cpl. Cantrell’s act was selfless and heroic.”
The second Officer of the Year was Deputy Sheriff Eric Head of the Walker County Sheriff’s Department. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“On July 18, 2018, Deputy Head was dispatched to Fox Mit Lane. The caller advised the 911 dispatcher that a 14-year-old boy had wrecked a dirt bike and was reported to have a severe laceration to the chest. The caller further stated that the boy was having difficulty breathing due to being impaled by the dirt bike handlebars.
Upon arrival, Deputy Head found the boy to have labored breathing, with a large three-to-four-inch circular open chest wound. Deputy Head immediately recognized that the boy had a traumatic pneumothorax injury which allowed air to enter the chest cavity causing the lung to collapse.
Based on his training, Deputy Head knew that without quick treatment, the wound could prove fatal.
Deputy Head immediately went to work and improvised a chest seal by using a plastic evidence bag secured with tape to seal off the wound. This action prevented air from entering the chest cavity and causing the lung to collapse, but at the same time allowing excess to vent to allow for more normal breathing.
While awaiting the EMS, Deputy Head stayed by the boy’s side, reassuring him and talking with him. When EMS arrived, the boy was stabilized and transported to the hospital.
The following day, I received a telephone call from the treating physician. The doctor told me that the EMTs had told him about Deputy Head’s quick action to save the boy’s life. The doctor told me that if Deputy Head had not initiated life saving measures on the scene as quickly as he did, the boy most likely would not have survived the accident.”
The third Officer of the Year was Trooper First Class Jason Ballard of the Georgia State Patrol, Post 41, LaFayette. The nomination letter for him read, in part:
“What truly sets TFC Ballard apart is his steadfast enthusiasm for the law enforcement profession and his dedication as a public servant. … His professional demeanor sets a standard for his peers to follow.
In October 2018, TFC Ballard was the only Post 41 Trooper called upon to assist with the recovery effort from Hurricane Michael. … TFC Ballard spent two weeks in Southwest Georgia, providing aid and comfort to residents of the affected area. TFC Ballard worked mostly 16-hour days for both weeks insuring that needed supplies were delivered, performing traffic control operations and serving as law enforcement for areas where services were either stretched very thin or were non-existent. Despite knowing the long hours and less than desirable accommodations of such an assignment, he displayed his typical selfless attitude, and he completed his duties without complaint. This Trooper’s performance clearly demonstrates that he cares for not only the community he serves, but for citizens throughout the state of Georgia.”
Dee Decker, Walker County Messenger
Traffic stop leads to drug trafficking charges, deputies injured
CALHOUN — A Fairmount man was charged with drug trafficking and obstruction of officers after large amounts of methamphetamine were discovered in his possession during a traffic stop, which resulted in a confrontation with deputies, reports stated.
According to Gordon County Sheriff’s Office reports:
Matthew Lamar Lyn Patterson, 26, of 510 Ryo Mountain Road, Fairmount, was arrested and charged with obstruction of peace officers and trafficking of meth.
On Thursday, a GCSO deputy stopped a “suspicious” car on Cook Road in Resaca. When Patterson stepped out of the car, the deputy found a large amount of meth on his person.
The deputy then tried to take Patterson into custody, at which point, Patterson began to violently resist his arrest.
Other deputies arrived on the scene and Patterson was eventually put in handcuffs. Following the arrest, two deputies received medical treatment for injuries obtained during the struggle to arrest Patterson. The injuries were not life-threatening. This is not the first arrest of Patterson, according to Gordon County Jail records.
Patterson was taken to Gordon County Jail, where he remained Thursday evening.