CALHOUN — A 32-year-old Gordon County remains in jail on a felony aggravated child molestation charge after a report last Friday.
According to Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston:
On Aug. 3, the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a suspected child molestation from a local health care provider.
The report involved a preschool-aged child and after an investigation detectives picked up Vernie Thomas Leatherwood, of 288 Iracil Lane, and charged him with two counts of aggravated child molestation, two counts of aggravated sexual battery and two counts of enticing a child for indecent purposes.
Gordon County Superior Court records showed Leatherwood had a previous child molestation conviction. He entered a guilty plea to child molestation on Jan. 11, 2007 and received a sentence of ten years probation.
Leatherwood is in jail pending his court appearance.