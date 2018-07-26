CUMBERLAND — German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp will be digging its roots further into Georgia, announcing Thursday its plans to build an estimated $240 million facility — and 420-foot tower — inside The Battery Atlanta near SunTrust Park.
One of the world’s largest elevator companies, Thyssenkrupp officials along with representatives of the Braves Development Co., announced Thursday morning the German company’s plans to build a new North American headquarters on a 4.8-acre property adjacent to and north of Interstate 285 and on the south side of Circle 75 Parkway. The land is owned by the Braves, which would lease the property to the company, build and manage the building.
Upon completion, which is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022, the Elevator Americas Complex, as it has been named, will include three facilities anchored by a 420-foot-tall elevator qualification and test tower, the tallest of its kind in the country and one of the tallest in the world.
It will also be the tallest structure in Cobb after county commissioners last week gave the green light to build at that height. The site off Circle 75 Parkway had been limited to 300 feet under previously set stipulations.
The company is now awaiting final clearance for the height from the Federal Aviation Administration, which is expected to be granted in August, according to Rich Hussey, CEO of Thyssenkrupp Elevator Americas.