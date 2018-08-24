The GBI is investigating the events leading up to two Emerson police officers and a Bartow County sheriff’s deputy opening fire on a man who the agency said pointed a handgun at the officers.
According to a GBI press release:
Preliminary information indicates on Thursday at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers went to Love’s Travel Stop at 150 Old Allatoona Road in response to man threatening to harm himself.
The officers found Jose Rafael Caballero, 51, who was armed with a handgun and pointed it at them. Officers told Caballero to drop his weapon, which he did not. When he did not comply, officers fired multiple times, striking him. Caballero was transported to Kennestone Hospital where he is in critical, but stable condition. No officers were injured in this incident.
The GBI will continue its independent investigation and once complete it will be turned over to the Cherokee Judicial Circuit for review.