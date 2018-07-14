On Thursday, former Tunnel Hill Police Officer Scott Reneau pled guilty in front of Whitfield Superior Court Judge William Boyett to six counts of theft by taking and six counts violation of office by a public official. Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Alan Norton was appointed as special prosecutor for this case.
On March 24, 2016, the GBI was requested by the Whitfield County District Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation of missing forfeiture money and weapons from the Tunnel Hill Police Department.
Reneau was sentenced to 15 years, five years to serve in confinement, and ordered to pay $37,108 in restitution. Reneau will report to the Georgia Department of Corrections on Oct. 19.