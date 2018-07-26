CEDARTOWN — Former American Idol contestant Isaac Streetman’s 7 p.m. performance is part of the Downtown Cedartown Summer Concert Series. In addition to the concert, local Tex-Mex restaurant Taqueria Michoacana will have an assortment of food and drink available for purchase and local business Craftsy House will be hosting an open-air paint party.
The cost of creating your very own masterpiece in downtown Cedartown while enjoying an evening of free music will range in price from $12 to $20.
Craftsy House owner and paint party organizer Merari Morales will lead an instructional painting demonstration at 8:15 p.m.
Classic cars from Cedartown and the Northwest Georgia area will be on display along Prior Street during the concert as well.
The concert will kick off at 7 p.m., but classic cars, hotrods, coupes and convertibles start lining up as early at 6 p.m.