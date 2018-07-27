CHEROKEE COUNTY, ALA. - A man and a woman are charged with multiple burglaries which occurred in the Slackland community in Alabama.
According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver:
Amanda L. Ferguson, 36, and Richard L. Ferguson, 30, from Cullman County, were arrested Tuesday. Richard Ferguson is charged with two counts of third degree burglary and second degree theft of property.
Amanda Ferguson is charged with third degree burglary. Investigators were able to recover several items of the stolen property. Both suspects were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center.
From staff reports