Local rivers and creeks continue to rise and more roads are added to the flood list.
“Based on the information we have received from emergency management regarding the condition of the roadways, we are planning on opening at our regular time," Rome City Schools Superintendent Lou Byars said.
Out in the county, however, more roads have been closed and the rivers continue to rise past their flood stages.
County school officials said today's two-hour delay applies to all staff and students — although if conditions worsen they will contact parents and guardians by 6 a.m. with a change. Schools are scheduled to dismiss at their regular times.
College and Career Academy students from Armuchee and Coosa high schools who drive in should report directly to their high schools at 11:45 a.m. Bus riders should report to their school's auditorium immediately upon arrival.
The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy showers at least through Saturday and flood warnings have been issued "until further notice" for a number of local waterways:
Armuchee Creek, overflowing its banks, was gauged at 23.3 feet just before 6 p.m. Thursday. Flood stage is 19 feet. It was expected to rise to nearly 26 feet by early afternoon and could go higher.
The Coosa River near Plant Hammond topped its flood stage of 570 feet Thursday afternoon.
Significant flooding is occurring in the woodlands and fields along the river and the access roads and boat ramp were under several feet of water. The Coosa also is expected to reach the top of Mayo's Bar Lock and Dam.
The Oostanaula River near Turner McCall Boulevard is under a flood warning until late tonight. It was expected to rise to over 28 feet by midnight, but then start to recede. The flood stage is 25 feet.
Ridge Ferry Park and Heritage Park are closed and the levee gates on Second Avenue and Avenue A were both shut.
Floyd County Public Works Director Michael Skeen added three areas to the list of closed roads Thursday: Old Dalton Road between Jones Mill and Troutman; Gaines Loop Road; and Brewer Road near Fulton Road.
Tim Herrington, director of the Floyd County Emergency Management Agency, said the closures announced Wednesday remain in effect: Horseleg Creek Road at the Loop; Wade Road; Collier Road; Thomas Bluff Road; Silver Hill Road; Little Texas Valley Road at the bridge near the fire station; Wesley Drive; Little Dry Creek Road; Timothy Street; Burr Drive; Lindsey Drive; O'Leary Lane at Mathis Road; Fred Kelly Road; Lee Avenue; and Pennington Avenue at Branham Avenue and Myrtle Street.