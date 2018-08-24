LaFAYETTE — After a six-month-long search, Catoosa County commissioners have made their choice for a new county manager.
During the Aug. 21 Board of Commissioners meeting, County Attorney Clifton “Skip” Patty announced that the board was ready to announce Alisha Vaughn of Tunnel Hill as its choice.
Vaughn, who has worked as chief financial officer for Whitfield County for the past six years, has a degree in accounting from the University of Georgia, as well as a wealth of finance experience in government.
The public has until Sept. 5 to review Alisha Vaughn’s resume and application, which are available at the County Administration Building at 800 LaFayette St. in Ringgold. The phone number is 706-965-2500.