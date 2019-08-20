RINGGOLD — The Catoosa County Fire Department will soon have a new vehicle in its fleet after county commissioners approved the purchase of a discounted fire engine during their Aug. 6 meeting.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Randy Camp explained that his staff has come across a well-priced truck the department could really use.
“We ran across a really good deal,” Camp said. “It’s a demo model that they use to show other departments what the truck would look like, so they offered a pretty good price on it. The truck has been priced at $358,600 and it’s from Triton Emergency Vehicles. The apparatus sells normally for $409,000.”
Camp explained that the truck has approximately 4600 miles on it, a 1500 gallon-per-minute pump, a 500-gallon booster tank, and a stainless steel body.
“The stainless steel body makes it worth even a little more — most of the trucks are aluminum or galvanized steel,” Camp said. “The stainless steel definitely has longer longevity to it.”
The new engine will be used to replace Engine 1, which currently has 101,000 miles on it.
Camp explained that in addition to the miles on a vehicle, he and staff also consider the number of hours the vehicles are used in the field.
“What we really look at in the fire service is the hours,” Camp said. “A lot of times the apparatus responds and just sits there and pumps, or it’s on a call or wreck for a couple of hours. Ours has 7,069, which if you calculate on a diesel engine times 60 — that motor has the equivalent of having 424,000 miles on it.”
Camp added that the older engine would be used for training so to not put so many miles on the newer trucks.
Adam Cook, Catoosa County News
Deputy on leave and suspect in jail as GBI investigates officer-involved shooting in west Paulding
DALLAS — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was investigating after a Paulding County sheriff's deputy shot a man as he carried a firearm "in a life-threatening manner" toward them during a domestic "situation" Friday, Aug. 16.
The man, identified as Tristan Lee Payne, 22, of Dallas, was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital by air ambulance in critical condition following the incident in the Yorkville area of west Paulding County, said Natalie Ammons of the GBI.
However, in the early morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 17, Payne was released from the hospital, said Sgt. Ashley Henson of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
He was later booked into the Paulding County Jail on charges including two counts of Aggravated Assault. He was being held without bond today, Aug. 20.
Henson said Paulding E-911 operators received a call Friday, Aug. 16, at about 8:34 p.m. concerning a domestic dispute in which “an intoxicated male subject had a gun threatening family members.”
The GBI reported that preliminary information it received indicated deputies responded to the residence at about 8:52 p.m. after receiving the call about a "domestic situation" involving Payne.
Henson said the complainant told deputies “the male was inside the residence and he was possibly armed with a gun.”
The man, later identified as Payne, “exited a room in the residence and had a pistol in his hand,” Henson said.
“The deputies repeatedly told the male to drop the gun and he failed to comply with their commands,” he said.
“Once the male began to raise the pistol toward the deputies, (Morris) discharged his issued shotgun, striking Payne in the arm and shoulder,” Henson said.