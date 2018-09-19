RINGGOLD — Catoosa County officials recently approved the purchase of two new vehicles to replace a problematic van in its recreation department, and a worn-out Jeep for the extension office.
During the Sept. 4 Board of Commissioner’s meeting, Public Works Director Donald “Buster” Brown presented the recommendation from a recent bid opening.
“The bids are for purchase of vehicles for the recreation department and the extension office,” Brown said. “The recreation department is requesting a 12-passenger van to replace a 1996 club passenger van that was recently taken out of service. The extension office is requesting a purchase of a new pickup truck to replace a 1999 Jeep Cherokee with over 200,000 miles (on it).”
Brown said invitations to bid were sent out July 16, and that the county received a lot of activity.
“Six proposals were received and the lowest responsible bid for the 12-passenger van was Langdale Chevrolet out of Sylvester, for $26,861, and the lowest responsible bid for the pickup truck was Prater Ford in Calhoun in the amount of $30,546.36,” Brown explained. “Public Works is recommending the purchase of both vehicles for an amount of $57,407.36.”
The board unanimously approved the purchase.