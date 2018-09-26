MARIETTA — A 52-year-old Cartersville man died in front of his mother Tuesday evening when the van they were in left the roadway and struck a large tree in Acworth, police said.
Charles Crews was driving a 1994 Chevrolet Astro van along Cobb Parkway near the intersection of Highway 92 about 9:50 p.m. when the wreck occurred, according to Officer Sarah O’ Hara, spokeswoman for Cobb Police.
After leaving the right side of the road, the van continued across a landscaped area in front of the Bridgewater subdivision before colliding with the tree, O’Hara said.
The man’s 79-year-old mother, Marjorie Crews, was in the car at the time and was transported to WellStar Kennestone Hospital with visible injuries after the wreck, according to police.
Marjorie Crews told investigators her son suffered medical conditions that included “blacking out,” and she believes that was what happened prior to the crash, according to O’Hara.