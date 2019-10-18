In response to the Cartersville Health Department’s closure of a Budgetel motel in Cartersville, the hospitality community is working to offer aid to destitute families renting from that motel. Hotels in the area and a marine resort are housing many of those displaced, and area churches are joining together to forge more permanent solutions, as well as collecting and delivering items needed for the residents.
With approximately 50 children being made homeless, Cartersville area hoteliers are coordinating with the Bartow County School System to get bus transportation to city locations not traditionally on county bus routes. Area restaurants and food pantries have stepped in to provide meals and much more.
“This is a great team effort where Bartow County’s hospitality industry has joined area churches, concerned citizens and other organizations to help families who were made homeless without notice when this lodging establishment was closed,” said Regina Wheeler, director of Operations for the Cartersville-Bartow County Convention and Visitors Bureau. “It’s necessary to note that blame in this situation does not lie with the health department, but with the operator of the establishment. The hospitality industry of Bartow County puts public health and welfare first.”
Those wishing to help support the displaced can make donations of restaurant or fast food gift cards at the Good Neighbor Homeless Shelter, 110 Porter St., Cartersville. Monetary donations are also being accepted for extended care and housing needs online at GoodNeighborShelter.org or by check to PO Box 664 Cartersville, GA 30120. Note BUDGETEL FAMILIES in the comments or memo.