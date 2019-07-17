CALHOUN — The Calhoun Times relocated its offices Wednesday, and the good news is the newspaper and its staff will be just be across the railroad tracks from the previous location in downtown Calhoun.
Beginning Thursday the Calhoun Times office will now be located at 210 King St., Suite D. The office was closed until after 1 p.m. Wednesday as the staff worked to get the new location set up.
The previous office was located at 301 South Park Ave., but that building is currently up for sale and the owner requested the news organization vacate the property.
Anyone looking to visit the Calhoun Times to place an ad, buy a subscription, talk to a reporter, or conduct any other sort of business will find the newspaper staff at the new location after Wednesday.
“It’s always exciting to move to a new place,” said Managing Editor Daniel Bell. “We’re glad to still be in downtown Calhoun, with quick and easy access to all areas of the city and Gordon County as we work to bring the community the news.”
Office hours will remain the same, so the paper will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The phone number — 706-629-2231 — will remain the same as well.
Visitors to the office are a common occurrence, so Bell said he wants everyone to spread the word about the move. He also noted that signs redirecting visitors will remain on the South Park Avenue building until the end of the month, and the newspaper will include a reminder for a few weeks until word gets around.
“The most important thing is that our readers know we are still in Calhoun, that we still have a full staff here every day, and that folks are welcome to stop by or call if they need assistance or have a news tip we need to share with the community,” Bell said.