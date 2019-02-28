CALHOUN — As a part of one of their many projects, the Calhoun Aquatic Center hosted both Gordon County and Calhoun fire departments as they partnered together to train rookie firefighters for their diving certifications.
“We don’t want it to be their first time in a real-life situation,” said Gordon County training officer Nathan Saylors. “If they’re at a house and fall into a small pond or swimming pool or anything like that, they need to know how they can save themselves and get out.”
Both departments train new firefighters on water safety, and last Monday, four rookies practiced techniques for floating in water while in full-gear uniforms. When dry, the gear adds 60-80 pounds, Saylors said, so if they ever fall into water, there’s an additional weight that could make them sink if they don’t know how to float.
“The uniform is designed to have air in between it because heat has to pass through air to get to our bodies,” Saylors said. “So we use our gear as a floating device. Essentially, if you can ball up, the tighter you can get the more air you can trap.”
Saylors said he and the city trainer, Chris Cox, also teach firefighters how to take off their equipment in the water, because eventually air will start to escape from their uniform.
“It’s definitely something every firefighter needs training in, it’s a very real possibility (of falling in),” Cox said. “Luckily with these guys they get training early so they understand it and continue to do it for the rest of the years of their career.”
Both Cox and Saylors said firefighters are glad to have this training, even though they might be skeptical at first. Once they’ve worked through the safety techniques, the trainers say they feel much more prepared to float if they happen to fall into a body of water.
According to Saylors, Gordon County hasn’t had an incident when a firefighter has fallen into water for a couple of years, but they always try to be prepared for every circumstance.
And Calhoun Chief Human Resources Officer Michelle Griffith said inviting the fire departments to train their firefighters at the Aquatic Center, at 106 Yellow Jacket Drive, is only one of the ways the CAC is trying to build their community base.
Over the past five or so years that the center has been open, they’ve been trying to grow and be a resource for the community, trying to bring in as many people as they can through their doors.
In December 2018, they opened a warm water therapy pool and started working with Integrated Therapy, inviting patients to come in and work with therapists in the new pool.
And in addition to this new addition to the pool, Griffith said they have tried to offer more educational events and outreach during warmer months. They host the Calhoun Middle and High School swim teams and a club swim team as well as a club water polo team.
Though the CAC is based on the Calhoun Middle and High School Campus and is owned by the Calhoun Board of Education, it is open to the public, which Griffith said not many people know. But anyone who is interested in joining the center can get a membership.
“People come from Bartow, Floyd, Whitfield and other counties,” Griffith said. “I think people think since it sits on this campus, that it’s something they don’t have access to.”
The facility also offers a daily adult swim class, swim lessons, lifeguard certification classes, summer youth programs and holiday-based events — including a St. Patrick’s Day “Dive For Gold” and an Easter egg hunt in April.
And to Griffith, one of the most important things as far as water safety goes is swimming lessons. Whether they’re being offered for free, as a part of a summer camp or during school breaks, Griffith said lessons are crucial, especially for younger children.
“One of the things we do most as far as helping people in the community is providing swim lessons,” Griffith said. “They’re one of the most invaluable things to offer for kids because water safety is a huge thing in our community.”
The CAC partners with city and county recreation centers and is working on bringing in other groups, camps and even a director to the facility. They try to add on a new aspect of the center each year, with their most recent addition being the warm water therapy pool. Griffith said, on behalf of the staff, that the CAC invites anyone who’s interested to stop by and inquire more about the services offered.