MARIETTA — The stump of a chopped-down rock maple in front of the Coca-Cola Enterprises facility at Cobb Parkway and Industrial Park Drive is now shaped like the company’s iconic bottle following the efforts of professional chainsaw sculptor Brian Ruth of Hudson, Florida.
Ruth began work Thursday carving the artwork during a full day in drizzle and rain, and by late Friday morning had painted the big bottle’s red label before cutting the lettering into it.
He said he expected to have the 9-foot-tall artwork, featuring the 6-foot-tall bottle, completed later Friday after painting in the letters with white paint; the bottle will remain its natural wood color for the time being. In all, he used five different chainsaws, the largest being a 20-pound saw with an 85 cc motor, and the smallest a 13-pound saw with a 35 cc motor, which he used to cut the lettering.
Ruth has previously showed off his carving skills at the North Georgia State Fair and plans to do the same at this spring’s Jonquil Festival in Smyrna.