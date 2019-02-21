Lemmon reminded community leaders of expansion plans announced by Toyo Tire North America, Vista Metals and Faltec America. New projects unveiled during the past year include Loloi Rugs, Georgia Museums’ Savoy Automobile Museum, Old Dominion Freight and Food Processing Solutions Corp. Ashley Capital also revealed its intent to construct a 766,080-square-foot spec building in the Georgia North Industrial Park off Ga. 140 in Adairsville.
Lemmon said she was particularly excited about a couple of mixed-use projects for the community including Panattoni’s prepared 60-acre site making the Loloi project possible. Highwoods Properties’ prepared park, River Pointe was just as significant to the Old Dominion freight project.
The county-managed Highland 75 Industrial Park off the I-75 Cass-White exit continues to benefit the Bartow economy. She said the community is also looking forward to future developments such as Pope & Land’s Vineyard Park, Interstate Commerce Park, and others that may be announced soon.
The Vineyard Park project is proposed for a 150-acre area off I-75 at the Red Top Mountain exit.
“It has a tourism component with hotels, but the thing that resonates with me is that it has Class A office space, it even has a residential component," Lemmon said. The Interstate Commerce Park is a little further north up I-75 at the Cass-White exit and sits on about 60 acres where the developers have plans for multiple industrial spaces in the 40,000- to 60,000- to 80,000-square-foot range.