According to Cherokee County (Alabama) Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies responded to a shooting at a residence in the Ball Play area just before 6 a.m. on Tuesday.
Deputies arrived and discovered 47 year-old Clay Askew lying inside a residence, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Askew was at his ex-wife’s residence in a physical altercation with her and other family members. During the altercation Askew was shot several times. He was transported by ambulance to Gadsden Regional Hospital, where he died from those injuries.
According to Chief Investigator Josh Summerford, the incident remains under investigation and the will likely be presented to a Cherokee County Grand Jury in the future. Sheriff Shaver said, “This is a tragic result of domestic violence.”