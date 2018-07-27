CALHOUN — Each August, the Buckner International’s Shoes for Orphan Souls campaign collects shoes for needy children throughout the world, and this year’s campaign in Calhoun begins on Aug. 1.
The charity provides new shoes and socks to orphans and vulnerable children in the United States and throughout the world. While Shoes for Orphan Souls serves children all over the world, in countries such as Ghana, Liberia, South Africa, Rwanda, Afghanistan, North Korea, Syria, Colombia, El Salvador and Mexico — 30 percent of the donated shoes stay in the U.S.
According to their website, Buckner has distributed more than 3 million pairs of new shoes and socks to children in 82 countries since 1999. Last year alone in Gordon County, 273 pairs of shoes and 247 pairs of socks were donated.
It’s easy in a community to overlook the need of a simple pair of shoes, but for many children around the world living in poverty, a new pair of shoes promotes health by protecting against disease and infection.
Since many children in developing countries walk mostly barefoot through muddy, rocky terrain everywhere, parasites and diseases, including hookworm, jiggers (tropical parasitic insect) and tetanus, can enter the body through cuts in the feet. These illnesses can stunt a child’s growth and development, as well as cause lifelong mental damage.