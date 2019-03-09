Runners of the Berry Half Marathon and 10K race left the starting line in front of the Ford Building Saturday morning at 8 a.m. under an overcast sky, with the 5K runners following them 25 minutes later.
There was just over 1,200 runners total in the race, said race coordinator Lori Frederik. The Berry Half Marathon and 10K wound its way around the main campus before heading to the mountain campus where runners passed Berry Elementary and Middle School, Winshape Retreat, the Winshape Center and the Old Mill before returning back to the finish line in front of the Ford Building.
Runners in the 5K race received a surprise rain shower at the beginning of the race which only lasted a few minutes. Their course took them around the main campus before coming back to the combination start and finish line.
Corey Pitts of CMP Training said his plan was to crush the course, while his co-runners set their goals for under the half-hour mark.
"You may have to push me over the finish line," Mina Martin said, laughing.
Before the race, runners could be seen stretching and jogging sections of the course. The winner of the half marathon was Thiago Bianchini who completed the course in an hour and 13 minutes. Bianchini is from Brazil but lives in Woodstock.
