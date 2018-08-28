CALHOUN — South Caroline native Noah Guthrie, one of this season’s “America’s Got Talent” semi-finalists and former cast member on the hit TV series “Glee” will be performing at the GEM Theatre in downtown Calhoun this Thursday beginning at 7:30 p.m.
A powerhouse vocalist, Guthrie rose to YouTube fame about six years ago, with a cover of LMFAO’s “Sexy and I Know It,” which has received more than 26 million views on his YouTube Channel.
“It’s a lot of people looking at you at one time,” said Guthrie of the YouTube fame. “I ended up working on my first original album after that because I picked up so many fans that had seen me on YouTube and I wanted to get some original music out for them.”
Guthrie began touring his album and the attention he gained nation-wide led him to being cast as Roderick Meeks on FOX’s hit “Glee,” the show about high school glee clubs, during its final season in 2015.
“They brought me on out of the blue; I wasn’t looking for any kind of acting, it just kind of happened. I auditioned for it and got the part. It was amazing. It was a cool experience for me and I learned a lot.”
Since his time on “Glee”, Guthrie released his second album of original material, “The Valley.”