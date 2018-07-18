On July 14, officers with the Adairsville Police Department were flagged down and received a report of an alleged sexual assault and domestic violence assault against an adult female. Detectives initiated an investigation into the matter that same day. They conducted a number of interviews with witnesses as well as obtained certain physical evidence. Larry Allen Carroll, age 41, of 107 E. George St., Adairsville, was arrested without incident and taken to the Bartow County Jail. Carroll has been charged with rape (FVA), aggravated sodomy (FVA), battery (FVA), obstructing emergency telephone call, cruelty to children 3rd degree and misdemeanor theft by taking.