DALTON — It can be difficult for some people sentenced to community service to work the hours required. Several courts in Murray County have come together to give those on probation an alternative to community service.
"People can find it difficult to get in the hours because it conflicts with the shift they have to work on their job or maybe they have the responsibility to care for a child or other family member," said North Georgia Judicial Probation Service Director Jeaney Baker.
She said Probation Officer Jennifer Cooley met with officials from the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and came back with an idea to allow people to get relief for some of their community service hours by buying child safety seats and smoke detectors that are installed by local police and fire departments.
Representatives with North Georgia Judicial Probation Service, which handles probation for several Murray County courts, approached local officials with the idea and got an enthusiastic response.
Baker said the credit that probationers receive for buying smoke detectors and child safety seats is determined by a formula that takes into account the number of hours of community service they have been sentenced to. In addition to Magistrate Court, the Chatsworth and Eton city courts and Murray County Probate Court are taking part.
Murray County Sheriff Gary Langford said he supports the program.
"When I was in the Georgia State Patrol, I worked out of the Calhoun office, and they do this in Gordon County, so I know it works," he said. "And those child safety seats could save some lives."