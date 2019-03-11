A Murray County Sheriff's Office detention officer was arrested on charges that he sexually assaulted a woman and held her against her will, according to a Georgia Bureau of Investigation report.
According to the report:
The investigation was initiated after allegations that 28-year-old Kirk Martin sexually assaulted a woman from the afternoon March 7 until the early morning hours of March 8. On March 8, 2019, the GBI and the Murray County Sheriff’s Office arrested and charged former detention officer.
Kirk is charged with aggravated sexual battery, aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act, criminal attempt to commit sodomy, false imprisonment and obstructing or hindering an emergency call.
He was booked into the Rabun County Jail without incident. The joint criminal investigation remains active and ongoing, the GBI stated.