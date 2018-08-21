MARIETTA — Marietta police have arrested four people they say were part of a human trafficking operation based out of a local hotel.
Among those arrested were Kamari Bolden, 22, of Atlanta, Laura Waugh, 17, of Marietta, Kenneth Thomas, 22, of Fairburn, and Douglas White, 26, of Dallas, according to police.
The arrests came after police received a 911 call at 6 a.m. Monday from a 15-year-old girl who told 911 operators that she had been forced to have sex with multiple men in a hotel room, according to Officer Chuck McPhilamy, spokesperson for Marietta police.
Police rescued and interviewed the girl, and based on her statements, searched two rooms at the Days Inn on NW Parkway, next door to Dave & Buster’s, according to McPhilamy.
All four are charged with trafficking of persons for labor or sexual servitude, a felony, according to police.
The investigation is still active and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Mark Erion at 770-794-5363.