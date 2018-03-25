MARIETTA — Marietta police have reported the first case of one of its officers using the opioid-reversal drug Narcan to save someone’s life.
The incident occurred early Monday morning when Officer Jennifer Bostwick was flagged down by another motorist who told her his brother had overdosed after snorting heroin, said Officer Chuck McPhilamy, de-partment spokesman.
McPhilamy said the officer was patrolling Marietta just after midnight Sunday when she was nearly sideswiped by another car that ran a red light at the intersection of Atlanta Road and South Marietta Parkway. The driver jumped out and told her his brother was in the car overdosing.
“He was driving to find someone to help him and literally pulled the of-ficer over,” McPhilamy said.
Backup was called and officers were able to administer the drug to re-vive the man, who was in the passenger seat.
McPhilamy said while some Marietta officers already carry the overdose reversal drug, the department is in the process of training all 135 of its officers to use it.